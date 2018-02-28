Eiza González and Eugenio Derbez' Reaction to Being Oscar Presenters

What a moment!

Eiza González and Eugenio Derbez are over the moon about presenting at the biggest night in Hollywood, the Academy Awards.

Both the "Baby Driver" star and the "Overboard" actor took to Instagram to share their reaction to the coveted honor.

"A small girl from Mexico dreamt her whole life of this moment, never expecting it to become true. I cried," the 28-year-old star writes along with a photo of herself clinching her phone as she received the news. "Always fight for your dreams and believe in yourself even when everything looks hopeless. Thank you to @theacademy and thank you God for this gift. Thank You Jennifer Todd and Michael de Luca ❤️ #OscarPresenter."