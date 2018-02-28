Kevin Smith Is ''Feeling Good'' as He Continues Heart Attack Recovery at Home

  By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 3:05 PM

Kevin Smith has left the hospital three days after suffering a massive heart attack

The 47-year-old comedian announced his return home via Twitter on Wednesday, thanking fans for their support with a cheery selfie and message.

"Home again, home again, jiggety-jig!" Smith shared. "Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good! It's actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time. So I am ALERT, to say the least! Thank you for all the kind words, folks - from Vegetarian Kev, Day 2!" 

Smith endured the near-death experience on Sunday evening while filming a stand-up special in Los Angeles. The Clerks star was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a shortness of breath and nausea, only to find out his LAD artery was completely blocked. 

Kevin Smith Fights Back Tears While Reflecting on His Life After Massive Heart Attack

Through it all, Smith described feeling a "sense of calm" as he came to terms with the severity of the situation, and has remained noticeably upbeat as his recovery continues. 

Earlier today, the father and husband detailed the incident's aftermath in a 20-minute Facebook video. Speaking to the outpouring of well wishes he's received, Smith remarked, "It was kind of like reading your eulogy. I saw what life will be like when I die—kind of what the reaction would be if I died. It was very, very sweet."

We're happy to see Kevin on the mend! 

