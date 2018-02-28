Heathers Reboot Delayed by Paramount Network Following Florida School Shooting

If you were looking forward to Paramount Network's modern-day adaptation of Heathers, your wait just got a little bit longer.

The new network (former Spike TV) announced on Wednesday that, in light of the horrific school shooting in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 dead, they were pulling the pitch black dramedy from its schedule for a launch later this year. The news comes just a week before its intended March 7 premiere. No new premiere date has been announced just yet.

"Paramount Network's original series Heathers is a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society's most challenging subjects ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence," the network said in a released statement. "While we stand firmly behind the show, in light of the recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year."