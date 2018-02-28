Jersey Shore Family Vacation Already Renewed for Season 2

The fist-pumping is starting early!

We may still have over a month to go before the April 5 premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but MTV is throwing its support behind the revival of its beloved Jersey Shore franchise by ordering a second season, E! News has confirmed.

The reunion series, which finds original cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi andMike "The Situation" Sorrentinodescending on Miami with their families in tow (minus Polizzi's husband Jionni LaValle, who told fans on Instagram that he wouldn't appear because he doesn't like being on reality TV), marks the first time nearly all of the stars have appeared together on TV. (Missing cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is sitting this one out, though she did appear in Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore on E!. That special, however, was missing her ex Ortiz-Magro, as well as Guadagnino and Cortese.)