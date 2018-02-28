Farrah Abraham Responds to Mackenzie McKee Recasting Rumors

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 9:41 AM
Farrah Abraham had some choice words for Viacom following reports that MacKenzie McKee would replace her on Teen Mom OG.
While the 26-year-old mother to Sophia told E! News she had "no comment [in] regards to any of the other girls," she did express concern over the parent company's treatment of the cast members.
"I can't confirm what MTV is doing to try to save the 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom franchise since my departure," she told E! News exclusively, "but I do hope Viacom starts treating the women and children better. That is my statement as I move on to my next projects."
Abraham's statement comes shortly after the reality star filed a $5 million lawsuit against New Remote Productions, Viacom, Eleventh Street Productions, Anxious Eleven and Teen Mom producer Morgan J. Freeman.
According to documents obtained by E! News, Abraham filed complaints of harassment, wrongful termination and retaliation based on gender discrimination. She also cited an incident with Freeman that allegedly took place on or around Oct. 30, 2017—the day before she claimed she was "fired" by the organization.
Abraham alleged Freeman confronted her along with his production crew and "harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex-shamed Ms. Abraham for her recent decision to pursue opportunities in the adult entertainment industry." She also claimed he threatened to end her career at MTV, sabotage her deals and defame her.
In addition, she alleged Freeman displayed "hostile tone, mannerisms, and body language" and that she "feared for her life."
In the documents, Abraham claimed New Remote Productions cut her from the show and pulled the plug on a "lucrative deal" as a "direct result" of the confrontation.
In addition, Abraham said she endured "abusive" verbal and gestural harassment that was "so severe and pervasive" that it affected her work. She also alleged she was harassed based on "gender stereotypes of how women should appear and act" and that this impacted her work and psychological wellbeing.
Besides the alleged financial and contractual damage, Abraham claimed she suffered "emotional pain, emotional suffering, inconvenience, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life."
In a statement to E! News, Abraham said, "I am here to make a change for the LGBT and female community at large, and I'm proud I stay true to my identity as a business entrepreneur, reality star, and single mother. I am a business women and female celebrity leader who will not be shamed or discriminated against by Viacom, MTV, my peers as it's illegal for me to do the same to them."
She added, "As my MTV executives, crew , cast have all bought my branded products over the years I know my truth of being Farrah Abraham the loving mother and protector of my family and I fight for what is right and creating a better, safer world...I encourage all adults to have a healthy sex life to not be sex shamed and feel sexually liberated."
In a statement to E! News, a Viacom spokesperson said, "We respect Farrah's decision to pursue other endeavors, and we wish her the best. Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit."
Abraham first partnered with MTV for 16 and Pregnant in 2009. She later went on to star in the Teen Mom series.
