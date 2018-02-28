Farrah Abraham Responds to Mackenzie McKee Recasting Rumors

Farrah Abraham had some choice words for Viacom following reports that MacKenzie McKee would replace her on Teen Mom OG.

While the 26-year-old mother to Sophia told E! News she had "no comment [in] regards to any of the other girls," she did express concern over the parent company's treatment of the cast members.

"I can't confirm what MTV is doing to try to save the 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom franchise since my departure," she told E! News exclusively, "but I do hope Viacom starts treating the women and children better. That is my statement as I move on to my next projects."