The Exact Eye Creams Celebrities Use on Award Show Red Carpets

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 7:23 AM

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, Grammy Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

One of the most frequently asked questions a beauty editor gets is: "Should I use eye cream?"

Cue the follow-up: "Which one should I use?"

While the stars have their favorites, on award season red carpets they defer to their makeup artists—who, in full transparency, typically have a deal with a beauty brand to use its product. The upside for us is that we get to know and see how the exact product wears, under intense lighting and tons of makeup, on a variety of skin tones, types and ages. 

For instance, it might be interesting to know that Chrissy Teigengets prepped with red carpet staple La Mer, while Uzo Aduba used a luxury Japanese brand, which is also used in many beauty looks in major motion pictures. Or that although most eye treatments on the red carpet ring in at a hefty price, Alison Brie's makeup artist used an $18 drugstore find to soothe the sensitive skin around the eyes. 

Photos

Best Face Serums Used on the Red Carpet

You don't have to use to the same ones as the celebs to combat dark circles or de-puff tired eyes...but it sure helps to know their secrets. Whether it's a serum, cream or patch, here the celeb-approved eye treatments used during award season. 

ESC: Uzo Aduba, Screen Actor's Guild Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Uzo Aduba

For the SAG Awards, makeup artist Janice Kinjo added a few dabs of an eye treatment under the actress' eyes. 

ESC: Red Carpet Eye Serums

On Uzo

Koh Gen Do Macro Vintage Eye Treatment, $146

ESC: Claire Foy, Golden Globe Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Claire Foy

To prep The Crown star for the Golden Globes, makeup artist Georgie Eisdell's first step was to use eye masks to smooth, de-puff and tighten the under-eye area. 

ESC: Red Carpet Eye Serums

On Claire

Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Masks, $195

ESC: Susan Sarandon, Golden Globe Awards

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Susan Sarandon

Courtesy of makeup artist Amy Nadine, Susan's skin was prepped with face cream followed by the Magic Eye Rescue, a peptide-infused anti-aging eye cream. 

ESC: Red Carpet Eye Serums

On Susan

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue, $60

ESC: Kaley Cuoco, Golden Globes Party

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kaley Cuoco

For the Golden Globes after-parties, makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, on behalf of Cover FX, first prepped the actress' skin with La Mer Moisturizer, Nerium Hydrogel Eye-V Moisture Boost Patches and Lano 101 Ointment. 

ESC: Red Carpet Eye Serums

On Kaley

Nerium Hydrogel Eye-V Moisture Boost Patches, $55

ESC: Alison Brie, Golden Globe Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Alison Brie

For the Golden Globes, makeup artist Quinn Murphy used a drugstore find around the actress' eyes. 

ESC: Red Carpet Eye Serums

On Alison

Burt's Bee Skin Nourishment Eye Cream, $18

ESC: Golden Globes 2018, Allison Williams

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Allison Williams

For the Golden Globes, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan used Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado to the sensitive skin under the eyes for added moisture and to prep the eyes for concealer.

ESC: Red Carpet Eye Serums

On Allison

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, $48

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o, SAG Awards

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

"I wanted to play off the iridescent sheen of her dress that reminds me of beautiful, sleek serpent by focusing on the shine on eyes and reflect that serpent-like quality with fierce eyeliner and luminous skin," said Lancome makeup artist Nick Barose after the SAG Awards. 

ESC: Red Carpet Eye Serums

On Lupita

Lancome Advanced Genifique Eye Light Pearl, $69

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, Grammy Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

"First we prepped the skin with Creme de la Mer. Of course, I warm up the products with my hands first and then press it gently. I love using this on Chrissy because it just helps add to her already natural glow, especially while she's pregnant. Then I pat La Mer's The Lifting Eye Serum in with my ring finger under the eyes," explained makeup artist Mary Phillips

ESC: Red Carpet Eye Serums

On Chrissy

La Mer The Lifting Eye Serum, $245

ESC: Greta Gerwig, Golden Globe Awards

Venturelli/WireImage

Greta Gerwig

Makeup artist Jenn Streicher prepped the Lady Bird director's skin with serum, then eye cream and followed up with cream around the face for a boost of moisture. 

ESC: Red Carpet Eye Serums

On Greta

Caudalie Premium Cru The Eye Serum, $99 

ESC: Beauty, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Margot Robbie

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Margot Robbie

"Skin is always where a lot of care and attention is paid," says makeup artist Pati Dubroff, who first used Sisley Black Rose Cream Fase Mask to prep Margot for the 2018 Golden Globes, then an eye cream.

ESC: Red Carpet Eye Serums

On Margot

Chanel Le Lift Firming - Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer, $130

