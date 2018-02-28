Mulder, Scully and the Blobfish? All About The X-Files Prop Gillian Anderson Can't Get Enough Of

The X-Files is poised to present another memorable episode with "Rm9sbG93ZXJz" with an equally memorable guest star: the blobfish.

When E! News visited the set of The X-Files in November 2017, Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny revealed what they were excited for fans to see this year. "The blowfish—the blobfish!" Anderson told us.

"You're into that," Duchovny laughed.

"Although I've already exposed him," she said. Anderson tweeted a photo of the blobfish in November.

"I think we've done a few really interesting episodes. The one that Gillian's referring to could be very interesting, it could be disastrous, but could be amazing. It's an episode that has 10 or 15 lines of dialogue in the whole episode," Duchovny teased.