Wreck-It Ralph 2 Trailer Mocks the Power of Clickbait, eBay and Memes

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 6:15 AM
Wreck-It Ralph is getting an upgrade.
On Wednesday, Walt Disney Animation Studios debuted a teaser trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. For this film, Rich Moore shared the directorial duties with Phil Johnston, who co-wrote the screenplay for 2012's Wreck-It Ralph with Jennifer Lee; Johnston co-wrote the sequel with Pamela Ribon, so Lee could focus on Frozen 2 and A Wrinkle in Time.
So, what have the video game characters been up to in the last five years?
Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) must leave their retro arcade behind and enter the digital space, where they'll encounter apps, clickbait, eBay, memes and much more. The reason for their journey is simple: a Wi-Fi router gets plugged into the arcade, and the unlikely (but charming) duo must find a replacement part to fix Sugar Rush.
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Jack McBrayer and Jane Lynch are back as Fix-It Felix, Jr. and Sergeant Calhoun, respectively. Taraji P. Henson voices Yesss, while James Corden, Ana Ortiz and Alan Tudyk were cast in undisclosed roles. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 will hit theaters Nov. 21, 2018.
Several Marvel and Star Wars characters are slated to appear in the follow-up film, as are all of the Disney Princesses: Irene Bedard as Pocahontas, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jodi Benson as Ariel, Auli'i Cravalho as Moana, Linda Larkin as Jasmine, Kelly Macdonald as Merida, Idina Menzel as Queen Elsa, Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Paige O'Hara as Belle, Anika Noni Rose as Tiana and Ming-Na Wen as Mulan. (Aurora, Cinderella and Snow White will be voiced by new actresses.)
Walt Disney Pictures' next movie, A Wrinkle in Time, is in theaters March 9.
