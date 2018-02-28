Chris Hemsworth Shows His Kids Thor: Ragnarok: "The Brainwashing Has Begun"

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Chris Hemsworth finally decided to show his three children Thor: Ragnarok—and, as the 34-year-old actor joked with his Instagram followers Wednesday, "the brainwashing has begun." Hemsworth instructed his children to "soak it up," joking that he's now the "#fatheroftheyear."

Who could blame Hemsworth for "brainwashing" his children, considering he told E! News' Sibley Scoles last fall that the siblings were "wildly unimpressed" whenever they would visit him on the set of the Marvel Studios blockbuster last year. "They were like, 'This is so boring! We thought you fought monsters for a living and you don't. You just pretend, and so we're going to wreck stuff,'" he said. "And that's what they did. They ran around and broke things."

To be fair, Hemsworth admitted, "If they see the movie and they see all the special effects, which make me look cool, then I'm the hero. But once they saw behind the curtain, it ruined it."

Photos

Thor: Ragnarok Movie Posters

Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

At the time, Hemsworth said they preferred another superhero: Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

"I love wonder Woman," the actor said. "Different universe...but that's OK."

Hemsworth will play Thor twice more—in Avengers: Infinity War (in theaters May 4) and the untitled Avengers sequel (in theaters May 3, 2019). "Contractually, right now—yeah, this is it," Hemsworth told USA Today one month ago. "I'm done. I won't be playing the character again."

After the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi found themselves "throwing ideas around" for a possible fourth film. Whether that comes to fruition is ultimately up to Marvel Studios, he added, but "there is a bigger platform now to continue if we want to."

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Hemsworth , Thor , Kids , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Chrissy Teigen, Grammy Awards

The Exact Eye Creams Celebrities Use on Award Show Red Carpets

Stan Lee

Stan Lee Reveals He's Fighting Pneumonia at Age 95

The X-Files

Mulder, Scully and the Blobfish? All About The X-Files Prop Gillian Anderson Can't Get Enough Of

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince William

Meghan Markle's Bond With Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton Is "Togetherness at Its Finest"

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Shuts Down This Major Misconception About Women's Empowerment

Wreck-It Ralph 2

Wreck-It Ralph 2 Trailer Mocks the Power of Clickbait, eBay and Memes

ESC: Julianne Moore, Best Actress Oscar Dresses

All the Best Actress Oscar Looks Over the Years

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -