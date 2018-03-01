A Look Back at Jimmy Kimmel's Best Moments Since Last Year's Oscars

Despite last year's headline-making hiccup/worst gaff in the history of the Academy Awards,Jimmy Kimmel is back again to host the 90th Academy Awards this Sunday.

In May, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs announced that Kimmel would be returning to host the show again.

At the time of the announcement, Kimmel told E! News that, "Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl, Dawn [Hudson] and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favorite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd. If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!"

But a lot has happened since the 2017 Oscars.

With the #MeToo Movement and the take-down of many of Tinsel Town's biggest players, the tides have changed in Hollywood. Similarly, a lot has happened in the funnyman's life over the past year. Namely, wife Molly McNeary gave birth to the couple's son, William John Kimmel, who had a heart defect and had to undergo open heart surgery at just three days old.

The big-hearted comedian has let the world in on his struggles, triumphs, his politics and his desire to help others. Needless to say, the past year has been a roller coaster ride for the 50-year-old and his adoring fans (and Internet foes) filled with tears and laughter.

Let's go through the late night host's biggest and best moments during the last turn around the sun...