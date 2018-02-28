Retta, the Revelation

Retta laughed when asked about the watch story. "I had just joined Gilt Group, which is like a shopping thing, an online shopping group. And you know, you can get items for sale and toy watches were really popular at the time. And I had gotten this toy watch that I was obsessed with that I bought and I had gotten it for cheap," she explained. "I went into this whole story about how someone had forwarded me an email for this thing called Gilt Group and it's a new thing, you can get high-end items—like a whole ridiculous story. And I was like, ‘If you want to join, I can forward you the email and you can become a member because you can't become a member unless you're recommended by another member.' Like he wants to get a watch, he's trying to find deals on online shopping. I was so excited about this watch and the deal I got for it that I was like, ‘Of course, Mike Schur would want this deal.'"

It's that gregariousness that endeared her to fans of the sitcom as quickly as it endeared her to Schur, with her Twitter feed becoming just as popular as her performance. As the seasons went on, the role of Donna grew and began to be influenced by the actress bringing her to life.