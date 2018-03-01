Watch Rebel Wilson Talk Stunt Work In Never-Before-Seen Pitch Perfect 3 Clip

EXCLUSIVE!

Rebel Wilson is one tough Pitch!

In an exclusive clip celebrating the digital release of Pitch Perfect 3, the cast, crew, and Wilson herself share some insight on just how hard the actress worked for the final installment of the franchise.

"I'm doing a lot of running back and forth," Wilson joked, downplaying the rigorous training she did for the film. "I mean, I have to run at least ten steps in this scene. I'm loving the cardio."

"In Pitch Perfect 1 or 2, I maybe just like, slapped Bumper," she continued. "But this time it's full-on choreographed fight scenes which are very similar to doing the dancing, actually."

Photos

Pitch Perfect Beauty Transformations: Past, Present and Future

Rebel Wilson, Pitch Perfect

Peter Iovino/Universal Pictures

The 37-year-old added, "The stunt coordinator, Jennifer, said I was tougher than Tom Cruise. Maybe I've got a career as an action woman."

All jokes aside, producer Max Handelman says that having Wilson's character get physical was all part of the plan.

"We were excited about the idea of literally making the Bellas action heroes, especially Fat Amy."

And that they did! In the hilariously entertaining flick, Wilson not only fights off villains, but she completes a 20 foot free-fall jump alongside her co-star, Anna Kendrick.

"It was so much fun," Wilson revealed during an interview with Seth Meyers last year. "I did my own stunts and I fight off a lot of bad guys in the film when the rest of the Bellas get kidnapped. It was really cool."

While Wilson isn't one to gloat about her hours spent in the gym, her co-stars were blown away by the dedication.

"I am so impressed by Rebel's bravery at all times," Elizabeth Banks said in the clip. "In this movie, she's been training and she's been so brave and just so game to go for it."

The film's director, Trish Sie, agrees. "Rebel's doing tons of stunts. I mean, [she] basically turns into an action star in this movie."

Sie added, "She's so physical, she's really strong and athletic, and she's just so funny. No matter what she's doing, she stays in character."

Pitch Perfect 3 is now available on digital and will be released on Blu-ray/DVD on March 20.

