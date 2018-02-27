Anna Kournikova Wants to Work Out but Her Dogs Have Other Plans

Anna Kournikova is a master of multitasking and not getting distracted easily.

The former tennis star shared a video of herself in her backyard as she was ready for a good sweat sesh. In the clip, we see her using a chair to help her with her workout while her dogs with Enrique Iglesias have other, other plans. The new mother of twins tries to stay focused while the pooches play behind her but she laughs for a minute and asks, "What's going on?"

She then centers herself and continues her workout with a smile on her face.

The former tennis star and the "El Baño" singer welcomed twins, a boy, and a girl, in December.