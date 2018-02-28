How to Create Kaia Gerber's Festival-Ready Makeup in 5 Steps

In addition to wardrobe inspiration and a hefty shopping list, New York Fashion Week gave us a beauty look that we're taking into festival season.

Cue Kaia Gerber's pink and purple eye makeup from the Anna Sui Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2018 runway, courtesy of Pat McGrath.

The runway look features a hot pink hue toward the inner corner of the eye, going up to the brow bone. Then, makeup artists created a graphic liner at the crease of the eye with a bright purple product. In the center of the eyes, the pros added a silver highlight to make the look pop.