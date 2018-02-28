How You Can See Your Favorite Oscars 2018 Looks From Every Angle

The only way to view the full E! Live 360 experience above is on the E! News app, which you can download @ the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

You know what we love more than a red carpet look that you can't get out of your head?

The ability to see said look from every angle. Take for instance Jessica Biel in her glittery Kaufman Franco gown at last year's Oscars—we have questions. What was hubby Justin Timberlake doing the second she got out of the limo? Did he coordinate his outfit to match hers?

Thanks to E! Live 360, presented by AT&T, you'll be able to answer questions like these at the 2018 Oscars. All you have to do on Oscars Sunday is: Head to the E! News app (get it here: iOS App Store or here: Google Play Store), tap the screen and you're in. From there you can choose one of three insider views.