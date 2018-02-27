Diamonds and Birkins and Maybachs, Oh My! Revisiting Hollywood's Priciest Push Presents

BACKGRID/WireImage
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 2:30 PM
BACKGRID/WireImage
In the land of Tinseltown, babies and expensive baubles go hand in hand.
As has become somewhat of a tradition, some partners gift new moms with a "push present" to commemorate the arrival of their little one and simultaneously try to make up for what nine months of pregnancy and labor entail.
The practice has certainly made its way to Hollywood, where dozens of A-list moms have found themselves on the receiving end of a variety of expensive gifts, from designer bags to diamonds.
Others opt for hot new wheels, like new mom Kylie Jenner, who recently unveiled her luxurious push present after giving birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, earlier this month: an estimated $1.5 million Ferrari.
Check out all of the pricey jewels, accessories and fancy rides that have been turned into push presents in E!'s gallery below:
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!