Ireland Baldwin Fulfills Childhood Dream With Nude Photo Spread for PETA

Ireland Baldwin is fur-free and proud.

E! News has an exclusive look at the 22-year-old model's PETA campaign, which comes almost 25 years after her model mama Kim Basinger famously posed nude in support of the animal rights organization.

Ireland (whose father is actor Alec Baldwin) rocks nothing but her birthday suit in the black and white snapshot, as the phrase "I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur" covers her body parts. As the blond bombshell explains in an accompanying video, working with PETA was a lifelong goal for Ireland.

"I saw the images from when my mom shot this campaign so it's something I've aspired to do," she says. "Since I was a little girl I wanted to do something for PETA."