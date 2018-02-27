Here's How Kim Kardashian Debuted All Her Kids on Social Media

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 2:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Chicago West

Snapchat

Kim Kardashian shared the first photo of Chicago West on Monday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a pic with her and Kanye West's newborn baby girl on Instagram with the caption, "Baby Chicago." In the sweet picture, Kim holds baby Chicago as they look into the camera and are both decked out in Snapchat's pink-hued teddy bear filter.

This pic comes just over a month after Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child into the world via a surrogate. And while baby Chicago made her debut in Kylie Jenner's pregnancy video in early February, Monday was the first time Kim shared a photo of her baby girl on social media.

Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo of Chicago West

Saint West

kimkardashianwest.com

The first photo of Chicago was shared almost exactly two years after Kim posted the first picture of son Saint West.

On February 22, 2016, Kim shared a photo of Saint on her website. "Today is my dad's birthday," Kim wrote. "I know there's nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all."

Baby North West, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim had previously posted a photo of Saint's hand holding on to sister North West's hand on Twitter in January 2016, a month after she gave birth.

Back in August 2013, it was Kanye who unveiled the first photo of North on Kris Jenner's talk show.

"When my daughter was first born, people ask me how do you feel is everything different? No, not yet," Kanye told Kris on the show. "It takes time to understand and you met a brand new person…and the thing I think about as a dad is just protection."

Two months later, Kim shared a rare Instagram photo of North wrapped up in a baby swaddle.

"I missed waking up with my little [angel emoji]," Kim captioned the picture.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Chicago West , Saint West , North West , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Mackenzie McKee, Farrah Abraham, Teen Mom

Teen Mom OG Casting Shake-Up: Is Mackenzie McKee Replacing Farrah Abraham?

Storm Reid

Storm Reid Reveals What She Learned From Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon

Oprah Winfrey

You Won't Believe How Oprah Winfrey Potty Trains Her Dogs

Gary from Chicago, Ryan Gosling, Jimmy Kimmel, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Here’s What Happened to Gary From Chicago, Oscars 2017’s Viral Sensation

Kim Kardashian, Tokyo

Everything We Know About Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Babymoon in Tokyo

Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider

Here's Every Workout Alicia Vikander Did to Prepare for Tomb Raider

Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional Gift From Ellen DeGeneres

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -