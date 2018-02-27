Here's How Kim Kardashian Debuted All Her Kids on Social Media

Kim Kardashian shared the first photo of Chicago West on Monday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a pic with her and Kanye West's newborn baby girl on Instagram with the caption, "Baby Chicago." In the sweet picture, Kim holds baby Chicago as they look into the camera and are both decked out in Snapchat's pink-hued teddy bear filter.

This pic comes just over a month after Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child into the world via a surrogate. And while baby Chicago made her debut in Kylie Jenner's pregnancy video in early February, Monday was the first time Kim shared a photo of her baby girl on social media.