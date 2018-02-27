Armie Hammer Revives Twitter Feud With Buzzfeed Writer: Maybe Try ''Medicating''

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 1:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Armie Hammer

CLICKSNAP / BACKGRID

Armie Hammer still harbors negative feelings toward a Buzzfeed writer who published a critical opinion piece about him. 

Last November, senior culture writer Anne Helen Peterson's "Ten Long Years of Trying to Make Armie Hammer Happen," which painted the actor's Hollywood career in a negative light, caused Hammer to quit Twitter. The Call Me By Your Name star said his "life was way better off" without Twitter's "toxic environment," but ultimately reactivated his account in late January. 

Their feud is still apparently very much alive, as Hammer fired back at Peterson on Twitter today in response to her critique of Vanity Fair's recent Jennifer Lawrence profile

Photos

Biggest Celebrity Twitter Feuds

"I have read a lot of painfully banal celebrity profiles but this new VF one on Jennifer Lawrence," Peterson tweeted, "it's like toothache-magnitude-painful levels of banality."

Hammer responded, "Anne, your glass seems chronically half empty... maybe try meditating? Or even medicating? #chillpillneeded"

Peterson also claimed she received threats over Hammer's initial reaction to the article, tweeting, "Harassment of entertainment journalists is very real and generally dismissed. But a threat to come to your house and kill your dog (which happened last time this all happened) is the same no matter what inspired it." 

Hammer is expected to attend Sunday's Oscars ceremony, where Call Me By Your Name is nominated for Best Picture. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Armie Hammer , Apple News , Twitter , Feuds , Top Stories
Latest News
Mackenzie McKee, Farrah Abraham, Teen Mom

Teen Mom OG Casting Shake-Up: Is Mackenzie McKee Replacing Farrah Abraham?

Storm Reid

Storm Reid Reveals What She Learned From Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon

Oprah Winfrey

You Won't Believe How Oprah Winfrey Potty Trains Her Dogs

Gary from Chicago, Ryan Gosling, Jimmy Kimmel, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Here’s What Happened to Gary From Chicago, Oscars 2017’s Viral Sensation

Kim Kardashian, Tokyo

Everything We Know About Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Babymoon in Tokyo

Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider

Here's Every Workout Alicia Vikander Did to Prepare for Tomb Raider

Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional Gift From Ellen DeGeneres

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -