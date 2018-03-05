Michael Vartan Teases Major Conflict for Season 2 of The Arrangement: ''No One Wants to Watch People Have a Great Life''

Nothing wrong with a little bit of conflict!

The Arrangement's Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) and Deann Anderson (Lexa Doig) are not your average husband and wife. They're at the top of one of the most powerful institutes in Hollywood, and while they may be a classic power couple on the surface, underneath it all, they're struggling with their own agendas that may threaten to tear them apart.

E! sat down with the actors and show creator Jonathan Abrahams to discuss exactly what season two has in store for these lovebirds. "Terence and Deann obviously have been together for a long time, but there is conflict in that marriage, as in any marriage. But theirs particularly, because of the things that are at stake—Megan being one of them," Michael shared.

How will their conflict play out this season, especially with Megan (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle's (Josh Henderson) wedding approaching? "Sometimes when they're doing the exact same thing, they're doing it for completely different reasons, with completely different motivations, which makes it interesting and real," Jonathan shared.