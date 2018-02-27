10 Stunning Details You Need to See From A Wrinkle in Time Premiere

A Wrinkle in Time premiered Monday night, but there was nary a wrinkle in fabric in sight.

Stars including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling brought their red carpet A-game, shining in celestial style. Of course, did we expect anything less? Keeping with the sci-fi fantasy theme, other celebrities also arrived in similar motifs and details.

For instance, Issa Rae—outfitted in head-to-toe sunshine yellow—channeled angelic vibes with a crown braid halo, while Tessa Thompson looked perfectly poised in her beaded blue frock, a visual interpretation of the night sky. However, it was her pink pout and bedazzled clutch featuring a crescent moon that really brought the ensemble together.