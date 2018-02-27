Evan Rachel Wood and Kelly Marie Tran Play Guess Who: #MeToo: "Sexual Assault Is Not a Game"

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 11:19 AM
Evan Rachel Wood, Kelly Tran and Da'Vine Joy Randolph aren't playing around when it comes to defending survivors of sexual assault.
The three actresses star in a new Funny or Die PSA in which they try to guess which Hollywood star is accused of sexual misconduct through a game of Guess Who.
Poking fun at the classic Hasbro game, Guess Who: #MeToo shows the faces of several stars accused of sexual misconduct. Players then take turns guessing clues about which disgraced celebrity the other player has on her card.
For instance, after Wood confirms her person isn't the man who included a cinnamon rolls recipe in his apology, Tran knows the answer isn't Mario Batali. And after the Star Wars: The Last Jedi star says her person wasn't accused of violating men, the WestWorld actress knows Kevin Spacey isn't the face on the card.
As the two women play the fictional board game, Randolph joins in and tells them they're playing the old version of the game.
"There are so many cases of sexual harassment that they update a new deck every 10 hours," the Tony-nominated actress says.
Finally, Wood wins the game by guessing Louis C.K. as the man on Tran's card.
The game also references Harvey Weinstein, Terry Richardson, Matt Lauer and Bill Cosby.
While the video seems lighthearted, it actually delivers an important message.
"Unfortunately, sexual assault is not a game," Wood says.
Tran and Randolph then encourage viewers to donate to Rise and help pass civil rights bills for survivors of sexual assault.
Watch the video to see the PSA.
