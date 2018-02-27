Ashley Graham's Makeup Artist Shares a Time-Saving Beauty Hack

Instagram
Primer, foundation, concealer, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, mascara, lipstick—with so many steps in your daily beauty routine, applying makeup can be time-consuming.
Cue celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson's beauty hack, which results in a shorter routine and a beautiful effortless look.
"Use products that multitask," he told E! News. "Things like creme blushes that can be used on lips as well save time and coordinate makeup seamlessly."
The beauty expert, who doubles as a photographer, works with Ashley Graham, Kate Bosworth and Nicole Richie among others for editorial shoots, as well as the red carpet. Between his experience with them and working backstage of runway shows like the Juicy Couture Fall/Winter 2018 show, he knows how to get people out of his chair fast.
The pro uses the same product on the cheeks and lips to achieve a complete, natural-appearing look that aligns with the monochromatic makeup trend we've been seeing on the red carpet. For the everyday makeup lover, it's simple way to get an impactful look, and if it saves time, it's certainly worth adopting.
Pro tip: Add the same product on your eyes for a complete monochromatic look!
While dwindling down the number of products you use makes life easier, according to Beau, the brushes you choose can also make a difference.
"Choosing the right tool for the job makes things faster and more efficient and gives a professional looking finish to your makeup," he continued.
The makeup pro uses the Sigma F04 Extreme Structure Contour Brush the most.
"I love to use it with concealer, highlighter and contour," he said. "It's rounded edges apply product in small circular motions and blends the edges with very little effort."