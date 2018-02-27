Ashley Graham's Makeup Artist Shares a Time-Saving Beauty Hack

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 9:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Ashley Graham

Instagram

Primer, foundation, concealer, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, mascara, lipstick—with so many steps in your daily beauty routine, applying makeup can be time-consuming.

Cue celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson's beauty hack, which results in a shorter routine and a beautiful effortless look.

"Use products that multitask," he told E! News. "Things like creme blushes that can be used on lips as well save time and coordinate makeup seamlessly."

The beauty expert, who doubles as a photographer, works with Ashley Graham, Kate Bosworth and Nicole Richie among others for editorial shoots, as well as the red carpet. Between his experience with them and working backstage of runway shows like the Juicy Couture Fall/Winter 2018 show, he knows how to get people out of his chair fast.

Photos

8 Beauty Products Sofia Richie Can't Live Without

The pro uses the same product on the cheeks and lips to achieve a complete, natural-appearing look that aligns with the monochromatic makeup trend we've been seeing on the red carpet. For the everyday makeup lover, it's simple way to get an impactful look, and if it saves time, it's certainly worth adopting.

Pro tip: Add the same product on your eyes for a complete monochromatic look! 

While dwindling down the number of products you use makes life easier, according to Beau, the brushes you choose can also make a difference.

"Choosing the right tool for the job makes things faster and more efficient and gives a professional looking finish to your makeup," he continued.

The makeup pro uses the Sigma F04 Extreme Structure Contour Brush the most.

"I love to use it with concealer, highlighter and contour," he said. "It's rounded edges apply product in small circular motions and blends the edges with very little effort."

Fast and easy, FTW!

RELATED ARTICLE: Face Serums Mandy Moore and Other Celebs Use on the Red Carpet

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashley Graham , Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , Doing It Wrong , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Mandy Moore, SAG Awards Beauty

Face Serums Mandy Moore and Other Celebs Use on the Red Carpet

ESC: Kendall Jenner

13 Reasons Why We're Missing Kendall Jenner at Fashion Month

ESC: Oscars Best Dressed Ever, Emma Stone

Road to Oscars: The Best Oscars Dresses of All Time

ESC: Riverdale Prom

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes' Tips for Prom

ESC: Must do Monday, Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie's Travel Essential Keeps Her From Breaking Out

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Saturday Savings: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress Is on Sale

Emily Ratajkowski

All the Details on Emily Ratajkowski's $200 Bridal Pantsuit From Zara

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -