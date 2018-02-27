Sandra Bullock, Matthew McConaughey and Lupita Nyong'o Will Present at the 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 5:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Oscar statue, Academy Awards

AMPAS

Talk about star power!

Early Tuesday morning, producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced additional presenters for the 2018 Oscars: Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Eugenio Derbez, Ansel Elgort, Jane Fonda, Jodie Foster, Eiza González, Ashley Judd, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong'o and Christopher Walken. "These actors have embodied some of the most heroic, aspirational and indelible characters ever brought to the screen," De Luca, 52, and Todd, 48, told E! News in a statement. "In so doing, they've not only entertained the world but illuminated the full range of the human experience."

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 90th Academy Awards this Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The annual award ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Here is the complete list of confirmed presenters:

Mahershala Ali, Oscars Luncheon

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Mahershala Ali

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Emily Blunt, 2017 BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt

A Quiet Place

Chadwick Boseman

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Disney

Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther

Article continues below

Sandra Bullock, Oscars

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sandra Bullock

Ocean's Eight

Dave Chappelle

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Viola Davis, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viola Davis

Widows

Article continues below

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Eugenio Derbez

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

Eugenio Derbez

Overboard

Laura Dern, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Laura Dern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Ansel Elgort, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Ansel Elgort

Baby Driver

Article continues below

Governors Awards, Jane Fonda

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jane Fonda

Our Souls at Night

Jodie Foster, Britannia Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jodie Foster

Black Mirror

Gal Gadot

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman

Article continues below

Jennifer Garner, 2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Garner

Peppermint

Governors Awards 2016, Greta Gerwig

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Lady Bird

Eiza Gonzalez, 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Eiza González

Baby Driver

Article continues below

Tiffany Haddish

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Tiffany Haddish

Girls Trip

Mark Hamill, Star Wars Premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mark Hamill

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Armie Hammer, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Armie Hammer

Call Me by Your Name

Article continues below

Tom Holland, GQ Men of the Year Party

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Tom Holland

Avengers: Infinity War

Oscar Isaac, Star Wars Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Oscar Isaac

Annihilation

Ashley Judd, CFDA 2015

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ashley Judd

Trafficked

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

The Beguiled

Matthew McConaughey

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey

The Dark Tower

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Oscars Luncheon

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Mary Poppins Returns

Article continues below

Helen Mirren, 2017 DGA Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Winchester

Rita Moreno, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Rita Moreno

One Day at a Time

Independent Spirit Awards, Kumail Nanjiani

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani

The Big Sick

Article continues below

Lupita Nyong'o

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marvel

Lupita Nyong'o

Black Panther

Margot Robbie, 2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

I, Tonya

Gina Rodriguez, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Gina Rodriguez

Annihilation

Article continues below

Eva Marie Saint

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Eva Marie Saint

Winter's Tale

Emma Stone, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Emma Stone

Battle of the Sexes

Wes Studi

Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic

Wes Studi

Hostiles

Article continues below

Kelly Marie Tran, Kelly Tran

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Kelly Marie Tran

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Daniela Vega

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI

Daniela Vega

A Fantastic Woman

Christopher Walken

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Christopher Walken

Irreplaceable You

Article continues below

Zendaya

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zendaya

The Greatest Showman

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Red Carpet , Sandra Bullock , Matthew McConaughey , Lupita Nyong'o , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Mandy Moore, SAG Awards Beauty

Face Serums Mandy Moore and Other Celebs Use on the Red Carpet

Branded: ATT Chrissy Teigen Oscars 2017

Be the First to See Oscars 2018's Big Red Carpet Moments as They Happen

ESC: Oscars Best Dressed Ever, Emma Stone

Road to Oscars: The Best Oscars Dresses of All Time

Today's the Day: Jelena Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Tiffany Haddish Shouts-Out "Auntie O" Oprah Winfrey

Angela Bassett, American Black Film Festival Honors

Tiffany Haddish, Angela Bassett and More Stars Attend American Black Film Festival Honors: See the Red Carpet Fashion

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Jokingly Compares the Hollywood Beauty Awards to the Oscars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -