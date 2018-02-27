Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Apologizes to Lala Kent for Calling Randall Emmett "Fat"

In under two years, Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy and Lala Kent went from lovers to friends to enemies—not uncommon transitions for staff members at Lisa Vanderpump's Sur. But, after Kent began dating film and television producer Randall Emmett, her friendship with Kennedy began to sour, as he confessed he'd "loved her" and called Emmett a "fat Rolls Royce."

Last week, on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kent said she'd recently realized that Kennedy adds "nothing" to her life. Kennedy hadn't seen the interview, but when he appeared on the same show Monday night, he publicly apologized to his former best friend.

"You know, it's just always hard reliving the show and seeing it come out again. Some people can't handle it as much. But, you know, do I apologize towards what I said about her man? Absolutely. I'm trying to grow up a little bit and I won't be saying those things in the future," Kennedy said. "Hopefully we can mend broken bridges. If not...whatever. I've still got my girl."

Lala Kent Says Tupac "Took Over My Body" When He Died

Lala Kent, James Kennedy

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Kent confirmed last week that Kennedy's disparaging comments about Emmett had caused a rift. "I forgive very easily. But then watching it back, I just felt so disgusted, and I just don't see how I can move on from that. It's like, my man has a mom and a dad and two kids, and that's the way you're speaking about him? Not happening," she told Us Weekly, revealing that their contact is "nonexistent" right now. "I have him blocked from my cellphone to all social media," Kent added. "You know, you [can] come for me—but when you come for my man, game over."

While Kennedy hopes they can resolve their issues, Kent is over him. "I'm not gonna spread rumors or even let his name come out of my mouth in a very mean way. I will never voluntarily be around that person. He's just there. I'll let him go about his life, and if he wants to drag my name through the mud, great. But I don't have the time to deal with peasants," she told Bravo's The Daily Dish. Even if Kennedy were to apologize, she added, "There's no coming back from it."

