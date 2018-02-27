Watch Married at First Sight's Jonathan Go "Below the Belt" About Molly's Past Threesome

Marriages are full of ups and downs and the couples from Married at First Sight are no exception.

As Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic continue Lifetime's experiment, the commercial insurance adjuster and Army veteran aren't seeing eye-to-eye on one important issue.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, Jonathan begins to express concerns about not being intimate with his wife.

"I mean it's hard not to feel a little offended when Molly talks about instant chemistry, especially when she's already told me about the time she walked into a random frat guy in a bar and asked him to have a threesome and she didn't even know him," he shared. "At some point when you look at me and go, 'Yah, you're attractive' but I went and f--ked this Pike with my friend and I won't touch you and you sleep next to me, how do you think that makes me feel?"

Maybe this wasn't the best topic to bring up in bed…