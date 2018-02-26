Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 6:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

This is the news so many fans didn't want to hear.

Close to one month after Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra announced on Teen Mom OG that they were expecting baby No. 3, viewers of the series got some sad news.

On tonight's all-new episode, Catelynn revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage.

"I feel like maybe it just wasn't the right time. Thank God for kids and husbands," she shared with a producer after confirming the news during a doctor visit. "If they weren't around, I probably would have offed myself, seriously. I mean, I'm sure a lot of people can relate. Like, it's like I don't want to live another day like this, you know?"

While she initially appeared strong, Catelynn couldn't help but get emotional when chatting with her husband.

"You'd be super proud of me today. I have, like, the anxiety and I've been working through it. I walked outside, I just kept talking to myself, saying, 'You're beautiful, you're smart, you're strong. You're beautiful, you're smart, you're strong,'" Catelynn explained through tears. Tyler added, "That's good, honey, because you are beautiful and smart and strong. You are. You really are, honey."

Photos

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Catelynn Lowell

MTV

Earlier in the show, Tyler opened up to producer Kerthy about the moment he found out about Catelynn's miscarriage.

"We just sat in the bed and cried and just held each other. I mean, there's nothing you can really do, so it felt very similar to Carly," he explained. "I mean, Carly's a little different, because we have to—we get to see her every year, but it's a loss, and you feel it. Like, I feel like you process it as a loss. So I guess it's something I didn't really understand before."

If that news wasn't emotional enough, cameras also rolled on tonight's episode as Catelynn headed to the airport to enter treatment.

Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra: The History of Teen Mom's Most Enduring Couple

"I contemplated every single way that I could kill myself today," she said through tears while on the phone with Tyler's mom Kim. "As of right now, [I'm going] for 30 days."

Fast-forward to today where Catelynn remains in a six-week program to work on her trauma and getting on different medications. Seeking professional help, however, won't prevent her from attending the Teen Mom OG reunion taping at the beginning of the month in New York City.

"As hard as it is to watch this...I'm just so proud of my wife for being strong enough to not give up on her life," Tyler shared on Twitter Sunday night. "She comes home in 5 days & I can't wait to hold her in my arms again & just show her without words, what safety, security, & unconditional love feels like."

We're sending Tyler and Catelynn all our best wishes!

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.

If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, head to halfofus.com for ways to get help. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Pregnancies , Babies , Reality TV , MTV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Vanderpump Rules, Jax

Jax Taylor Has Near-Death Drowning Incident on Vanderpump Rules: "That Was Embarrassing"

Kelly Clarkson, The Voice Season 14

The Voice Season 14 Premiere: 6 Times Kelly Clarkson Totally Stole the Show

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Nene Leakes

NeNe Leakes Calls Kim Zolciak's Racially Charged Lawsuit "A Big Fat Lie"

Chelsea Davy, Prince Harry, Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry Will Invite Ex-Girlfriends to His Wedding, Report Claims

A Wrinkle in Time, Mindy Kaling

Watch Oprah Winfrey Hilariously Reveal That She Doesn't Pump Her Own Gas: "I Wouldn't Know What to Do!"

ESC: Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron Admits To Being a “Wake-and-Baker” During Younger Years

Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Ava DuVernay Introduced Oprah Winfrey to Auntie Anne's Pretzels and Her Reaction Was Priceless

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -