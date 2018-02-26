Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

This is the news so many fans didn't want to hear.

Close to one month after Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra announced on Teen Mom OG that they were expecting baby No. 3, viewers of the series got some sad news.

On tonight's all-new episode, Catelynn revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage.

"I feel like maybe it just wasn't the right time. Thank God for kids and husbands," she shared with a producer after confirming the news during a doctor visit. "If they weren't around, I probably would have offed myself, seriously. I mean, I'm sure a lot of people can relate. Like, it's like I don't want to live another day like this, you know?"

While she initially appeared strong, Catelynn couldn't help but get emotional when chatting with her husband.

"You'd be super proud of me today. I have, like, the anxiety and I've been working through it. I walked outside, I just kept talking to myself, saying, 'You're beautiful, you're smart, you're strong. You're beautiful, you're smart, you're strong,'" Catelynn explained through tears. Tyler added, "That's good, honey, because you are beautiful and smart and strong. You are. You really are, honey."