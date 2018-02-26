Prince Harry Will Invite Ex-Girlfriends to His Wedding, Report Claims

When it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day, the more the merrier! 

As the couple's May 19 nuptials quickly approach, a new report from The Daily Mail claims two of the royal's most high-profile exes will receive invites. Chelsy Davis, who was linked to the royal on and off for seven years, and Cressida Bonas, who Harry dated for two years up until 2014, are two ladies reported to have made the cut. 

A friend of Harry's tells the outlet, "Harry has stayed good friends with Chelsy and Cressida, so they will be there. He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don't think Meghan will mind."

Meanwhile, don't expect Markle's ex-husband, Hollywood producer Trever Engelson, to make an appearance as she walks down the aisle. (Though it's safe to say the Suits actress will have the support of her famous gal pals like Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams.)

Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Much to the surprise of some, the British royal family totally encourages marrying members to extend invitations to former flames. During Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 nuptials, several exes of both the bride and groom attended. Additionally, Camilla Parker Bowles was there as her ex Prince Charles married Princess Diana, and when Camilla eventually wed Charles years later, her ex Andrew Parker Bowles showed up to the ceremony. 

Of course, Prince Harry and Meghan have the final say on the details of their big day.

When it was revealed that Sarah Ferguson (who Will and Kate famously snubbed from their guest list) would receive an invitation, a source told E! news, "Every decision Harry and Meghan make for this wedding is their own. They have the freedom to do as they please."

It's only a matter of time before invites start arriving, so Chelsy and Cressida, keep an eye on those mailboxes! 

