13 Reasons Why We're Missing Kendall Jenner at Fashion Month

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 5:05 AM

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Where in the world is Kendall Jenner?

Apparently, not at fashion month. The runway model made her first and seemingly only appearance at the Adidas Originals presentation at the beginning of NYFW, the first of four consecutive international fashion weeks. However, she was noticeably absent from the rest of the New York lineup...and the London and Milan shows, her usual stomping grounds around this time of year. 

Perhaps the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is taking a break to coo over new niece and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi. According to her social media accounts, the model is spending valuable quality time with the famous family, first going on a ski trip with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, then surprising an audience on the set of Celebrity Family Feud.

But as Paris Fashion Week ramps up, we're missing the model do what she does best. Will Kendall jet back to the City of Lights to strut down the catwalk alongside the Hadid sisters and Kaia Gerber? Or will she sit this season out?

If it's the latter, here are 13 reasons why the fashion world is missing you, Kenny!

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Time with the Hadids

Fashion month provides ample opportunity to hang out with Kendall's industry besties, Gigi and Bella Hadid. To be a fly on the wall hanging out with this girl gang...

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls

Antonello Trio/Getty Images

Model Moments

Remember that time Kendall posed with Joan Smalls at Michael Kors spring 2017? Seems like ages ago. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Fashionable Friends

High-fashion moments, like this one from Miu Miu, are not the same without the usual familiar faces, including Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid and, of course, Kendall. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Famous Friends

According to Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber  doesn't need much advice when it comes to runway walking. But we sure do love it when famous celebrity kids get together. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Kris Jenner

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

Momager Sightings

Not only do we get to see Gigi and Kendall chat it up, but we'll surely see momager Kris Jenner hard at work when one of her daughters are involved. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Sibling Sightings

Not that Kendall isn't already a packaged deal by herself, but oftentimes at fashion week events, we'll see one of her famous siblings, too. For instance, Kim Kardashian West attended the Daily Front Row's 2017 Fashion Media Awards with her little sis last NYFW. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Antonello Trio/Getty Images

Backstage Beauty

It's not often that we get to see a supermodel get glam, but during fashion week, Kendall gets the backstage treatment, alongside 20-plus models and flashing camera lights. It's at times both an intimate and very public experience. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Estrop/Getty Images

Bizarre Beauty

Fashion month is one of the few times we see Kendall step out of her beauty comfort zone, like when she sported a blue bob at Fendi. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Natural Beauty

On the flip side, oftentimes designers opt for minimalism when it comes to the makeup looks, leaving Kendall's natural beauty front and center. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Model at Work

What do models wear before a show? Something surprisingly comfortable and relatable...or at least Kendall did before the La Perla runway in February 2017. The model was busy on her phone (or at least pretended to be) during the show's walk-through. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Silvia Venturini Fendi & Karl Lagerfeld, Milan Fashion Week

Estrop/Getty Images

Bold Kendall

We miss Kendall at Milan Fashion Week, where shows like Fendi always push the bar. Remember Kendall in this fabulous lady-in-red moment?

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Estrop/Getty Images

Extra Kendall

We miss over-the-top Kendall. The runway allows the model to take a break from her white-tee-and-jeans uniform for something a little more extra, like this Dsquared2 ensemble. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Timur Emek/GC Images

Off-Duty Kendall

More than anything, Kendall's fresh take on street style is sorely missed. 

