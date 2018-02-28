Revenge Body Participant Allison Opens Up to Khloe Kardashian About the Abusive Relationship That Led to Her Weight Gain

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 6:00 AM
Sometimes, revenge is more than skin deep.
In this clip from Sunday's season finale of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian checks in with Allison whose struggle to lose weight ultimately ended her journey on the show.
"Real talk, I'm okay. This was my journey. I've learned that I need more help," Allison reveals.
After separating from fellow participant and husband Chad to complete their journeys, Allison realized that she had some much deeper issues to work through.
"I was in a sexually abusive relationship and I held on to that for a really, really long time. And I didn't tell anybody. And that emotional, spiritual weight became physical weight," Allison admits.
But, she wasn't going to let her inner struggles keep her from reaching her weight loss goals. In addition to going to therapy, Allison says she's committed to getting back on track in the gym. And she's got Khloe's full support.
"It's more than what we have the ability to do. And so I just want to make sure that you are taking care of yourself and everything else will fall into place. And you have such a great mindset and head on your shoulders," Khloe insists.
Watch Allison open up about her emotional past in the clip above.
Anyone affected by sexual assault, whether it happened to you or someone you care about, can find support on the National Sexual Assault Hotline. You can also visit online.rainn.org to receive support via confidential online chat.
