Prince Harry Shows Support for Youth Violence Charities Before Reuniting With Meghan Markle

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 4:33 PM

Prince Harry is starting off his week by doing some more good!

E! News has learned the royal family member attended a roundtable discussion with organizations and young people working in the field of youth violence in the U.K.

"This afternoon's visit was an opportunity for Prince Harry to continue to learn more about the important work being carried out by organizations working to support young people in areas affected by youth violence," a Kensington Palace aide shared with E! News. "This follows a recent visit to Reprezent in Brixton and is an issue he has worked on with partners from the Royal Foundation in Nottingham and which will continue to be an area he will focus on in his official work."

During the engagement, Prince Harry chatted with a number of young leaders including Jamal Khan who tweeted a photo with the Prince.

 

The visits took place in London's North Woolwich neighborhood at the Fight for Peace Center, an organization that uses boxing and martial arts combined with education and personal development to help support young people (specifically men) in communities affected by crime and violence. Organizers help to create new opportunities for them and offer support for existing opportunities.

Prince Harry's latest engagement comes just two days before he is set to join Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first annual Royal Foundation Forum.

Under the theme "Making a Difference Together," the event will showcase the programs run or initiated by The Royal Foundation and will include a number of delegates who have been involved in key projects.

As for Meghan, she will formally become the fourth Patron of The Royal Foundation after her wedding to Prince Harry this spring.

And for those who have yet to mark it in their calendars, it's not too late! Meghan and Prince Harry will say "I Do" on May 19, 2018.

