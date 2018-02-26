Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Reacts to Ex Nathan Griffith's Arrest

Jenelle Evans is sharing her reaction to ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith's weekend arrest.

E! News has confirmed that the 30-year-old Teen Mom 2 star was arrested on a traffic violation on Sunday, February 25 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Evans and Griffith, who split in 2015, have a 3-year-old son together, Kaiser Griffith.

In response to the arrest, Evans tells E! News exclusively, "It doesn't surprise me at all. It's sad that Kaiser was there this weekend and a witness to all of this. Hopefully, Nathan doesn't continue to make the same mistakes and set a better example for his son."

A Myrtle Beach Police Department told Us Weekly that Griffith was "issued a ticket, arrested and charged with striking fixtures while driving on a highway and a failure to report these collisions."