Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Still Dating Despite Split Reports

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 3:18 PM

Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are still very much a couple. 

Despite reports alleging the Fargo co-stars had gone their separate ways, E! News has learned they are still together. 

News of Ewan and Mary Elizabeth's romantic involvement became public last October when they were photographed kissing during an intimate dinner date in London. McGregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis had separated five months prior, and the actor filed for divorce in January 2018. 

Mavrakis called the divorce "disappointing and upsetting" in an interview with The Sun on Sunday, adding, "but my main concern is our four children are OK."

Ewan McGregor's Wife Calls Divorce Disappointing and Upsetting

Meanwhile, McGregor and Winstead have chosen to not speak publicly about their relationship, though the actor thanked both his ex-wife and current girlfriend in his acceptance speech at the 2018 Golden Globes. 

As Ewan and Eve's divorce proceedings continue, the Scottish celeb is seeking joint legal and physical custody of three of their four minor children Jamyan, 16, Esther, 16, and Anouk, 6. Additionally, McGregor has agreed to pay spousal support and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. 

The couple was married for 22 years before calling it quits. Winstead split from her own husband of seven years, Riley Stearns, in May 2017. 

