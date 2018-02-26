Amy Schumer Dishes on First Few Weeks of Marriage: ''It Feels F--King Good!''

And while she may be overjoyed with her new role, Schumer confessed that there are definitely some parts of the single life that she'll certainly miss.

"This show is called You Up, right? I don't ever think I'll get a text like that again," she laughed. "You know what I mean? And that made me really happy, but also really sad."

The comedian, who married her 36-year-old husband after just months dating, revealed the perks of tying-the-knot so soon into their relationship.

"Part of the thing that's good about us getting married so quickly is that we're so in love," she said. "Every girl I know, if they get proposed to they're like, ‘Oh now? Now that I can't have kids!"

And in regards to their surprise wedding ceremony, Schumer shared some insight on the couple's vows.

"Mine sucked! I thought mine were good, I wrote mine in like, 20 minutes. I was crying when I wrote them, but his blew me out of the water so hard."

"I remember a joke from yours," Glaser said. "You go, ‘You make me laugh , you make me smile, you make me feel loved, you make me food.'"