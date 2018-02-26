Steve Harvey Says He's ''Finally Off the Hook'' After Oscars' Best Picture Mix-Up

Look who's laughing now!

Steve Harvey, who famously flubbed the Miss Universe Pageant winner in 2015, was probably the only person to let out a sigh of relief when Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty incorrectly announced La La Land as the winner for Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars.

"When he walked out there and snatched that card out of Warren's hand, that's when I knew redemption was mine," Harvey told The Hollywood Reporter.

The moment that La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz revealed the mistake, Harvey says he felt that he was "finally off the hook" for making a similar mistake when he hosted the Miss Universe Pageant.