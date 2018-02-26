Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo of Chicago West

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 2:06 PM
There she is!
A little more than a month after Kim Kardashianand Kanye West welcomed Chicago Westinto the world, the newborn baby finally made her debut on Instagram. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Monday with a sweet photo of the mommy-daughter pair decked out with a pink-hued teddy bear filter.
"Baby Chicago," Kim captioned the selfie, which appears to have been taken before dying her platinum blond locks a bright pink color.
Fans caught their first glimpse of Chi when she made an appearance in the video Kylie Jenner shared when announcing the birth of her own daughter, Stormi Webster. Since then, Kim has shared updates on life at home with baby No. 3, most recently opening the doors to Chicago's nursery.
Snapchat
Rest assured little Chi is living lavishly in a room decked out with items including a vintage crib estimated at $75,000, and other products recycled from North West and Saint West's infancies.
And speaking of Chicago's older sister and brother, Kim recently revealed which sibling her daughter is taking after. The E! reality star described Chi as the "sweetest," adding on Twitter, "Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!"
YouTube
Meanwhile, Kylie is also fawning over her own little girl, sharing a video of Stormi's feet on Snapchat over the weekend. It marked the first time the 20-year-old and Travis Scott's daughter appeared on the social media platform, with her proud mom cooing, "Mommy's cute little toes."
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
