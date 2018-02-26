Jennifer Lawrence Talks Ex Darren Aronofsky And Addresses Those Chris Pratt Rumors

  • By
    &

by Lindsay Farber | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 1:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lawrence, Darren Aronofsky, Exclusive

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Jennifer Lawrence still loves her ex, Darren Aronofsky.

During a podcast interview with comedian Marc Maron, the 27-year-old actress revealed that she first fell for the 49-year-old filmmaker, whom she split with back in November, while he was pitching her for the movie, Mother.

"He flew in, pitched me, left," Lawrence shared of their initial meeting. "The whole thing was probably an hour and a half, and then I was like, he's hot."

She continued, "I remember I was holding my dog and I shut the door and when the door shut I went, ‘Pippy that's called sexual tension.' He played hard to get for like nine months, maybe longer, which just killed me."

Photos

Jennifer Lawrence's Best Looks

Jennifer Lawrence, Darren Aronofsky, PDA

TheImageDirect.com

"And how long did it last?" Maron asked.

"I mean, if we count everything, like two years. I had been saying two years for so long and he was like, ‘It's been like, six months!' I think two years. I mean, I was in love with him for like, two years."

"And then it went away?"

Lawrence confessed, "No, I still love him very much."

"But you're not in love?"

"Oh my god. I don't want to talk about this anymore! I'm oversharing."

Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

And on the topic of exes, Maron asked of Lawrence's relationships with her former boyfriends.

"I'm friends with all my exes, actually. For the most part, yeah," she said. "I have a theory. I think it's because I'm blunt. I don't think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you're just blunt. Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there's no lying, it's just honesty. Everybody's a good guy to each other. All my boyfriends have been wonderful. Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend."

"Did any of them break your heart?" Maron asked.

"No, broke other stuff. I didn't mean it like that!" She laughed, "I meant like, confidence."

"No broken hearts though?" 

"My heart breaks," Lawrence said. "Every time I go through a breakup, it's not like my heart isn't broken. They just never did anything to like, devastate me. They were just good people. Maybe that's also the secret. I'm attracted to good people."

And while the star got real about her actual relationships with Maron, Lawrence got equally as honest in an interview with KIIS FM today, where she finally addressed those pesky 2016 rumors about her and her Passengers co-star, Chris Pratt.

"I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on Passengers. That's a good one…" she said, when asked about the weirdest rumors she's heard about herself.

"I mean, they got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like, [shouting] 'Jennifer Lawrence!' And I was like, 'What, I'm in Montreal two years later.'"

Thank you, Jennifer, for your always refreshing honesty!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Darren Aronofsky , Chris Pratt , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Shows Support for Victims of Youth Violence Before Reuniting With Meghan Markle

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine, Pregnant

He Will Be Loved: How Adam Levine Went From Playboy Rock Star to Doting Family Man

Jenelle Evans, Nathan Griffith

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Reacts to Ex Nathan Griffith's Arrest

Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Still Dating Despite Split Reports

Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash Running for Congress in California

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Wedding

Amy Schumer Dishes on First Few Weeks of Marriage: ''It Feels F--King Good!''

Kim Kardashian West Shares First Photo of Baby Chicago

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -