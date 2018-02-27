EXCLUSIVE!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is Ready for The Bachelor Backlash After His Finale: "Hopefully People Will Understand"

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is ready for your mean tweets.

The Bachelor's two-night finale is upon us, Bachelor Nation, and it's safe to say this might be the franchise's most dramatic ending ever. Sure, Chris Harrison has said that a lot over the years, but we think he really means it this time.

In last night's episode, Arie said goodbye to Kendall Long, meaning Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin are season 22's final two...and judging from Caroline Lunny's shocking outburst as Arie over his decision—"I know what you did!"—at the Women Tell All, fans are likely going to have a lot to say (and tweet about!) come next week.

And Arie is more than ready for it, telling E! News at the Women Tell All taping, "There are things I want to get off my chest and those are things I'm waiting to do during the finale." 

While Arie said it was "hard" not to respond to Caroline's comments during the special, he is hoping people will "understand" him a lot more once the finale airs.

"I think that people are going to understand me a lot more and understand the ending and understand why Caroline's upset," he said. "But this is my journey and this is about finding a lasting love and that road is not always the easiest. Hopefully people will understand more."

As for any negative tweets or Instagram comments? Arie, 36, sees them all...and actually finds them "hilarious."

 

The Bachelor Women Tell All

ABC

"I always read the not-so-nice comments, but I laugh at them. I think they're really funny, they're really creative," he said, adding that it doesn't "really weigh" on him as he's just hoping the show is "entertaining" for fans to watch.

And despite any backlash that may be heading his way soon, Arie seemed confident it will all be worth it, saying, "It's all about the ending and finding that person for yourself and that's the important part. I'm very happy." 

To hear more from Arie about how he handles criticism on social media, press play on our interview with him above. 

The Bachelor finale airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

