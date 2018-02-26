Ivanka Trump Calls Question About Donald's Alleged Sexual Misconduct "Inappropriate"

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 10:42 AM
Ivanka Trump didn't hold back when asked about the sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump.
After NBC News' Peter Alexander asked the assistant to the president if she believed her father's accusers, Ivanka said the question was "inappropriate."
"I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he's affirmatively stated that there's no truth to it," she said in a sneak peek of the interview that aired during Monday's episode of Today. "I don't think that's a question you would ask many other daughters."
Ivanka then said she believed her father's denial of the accusations.
"I believe my father. I know my father," she said. "So, I think I have that right as a daughter."
More than a dozen women have accused the president of inappropriate behavior. Back in December, three women—Samantha Holvey, Jessica Leeds and Rachel Crooks—spoke about their allegations of sexual misconduct on Megyn Kelly Today.
A White House spokesperson denied the claims.
"These false claims, totally disputed in most cases by eyewitness accounts, were addressed at length during last year's campaign, and the American people voiced their judgment by delivering a decisive victory," a White House spokesperson said. "The timing and absurdity of these false claims speaks volumes and the publicity tour that has begun only further confirms the political motives behind them."
Donald also denied sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign. In October, Summer Zervos accused Donald of unwanted sexual advances, including kissing her and "thrusting his genitals." That same month, Donald was heard making his "grab ‘em by the p--y" comment to Billy Bush.
"Nothing ever happened with any of these women," Trump tweeted on Oct. 15. "Totally made up nonsense to steal the election. Nobody has more respect for women than me!"
Watch the video to hear Ivanka's comment.
(E! and NBC News are both part of NBCUniversal).
