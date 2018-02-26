Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Husband Austin Forsyth

There's another little one in the Duggar family!

Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to her first chid with husband Austin Forsyth, TLC confirmed to E! News. The husband and wife, who tied the knot back in May 2017 after a three-month courtship, welcomed a son named Gideon Martyn Forsyth on Feb. 23, People first reported.

"Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment!" they told the magazine. "God is so good, and we are so thankful."