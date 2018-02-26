Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Husband Austin Forsyth

TLC/Counting On
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 7:47 AM
TLC/Counting On
There's another little one in the Duggar family!
Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to her first chid with husband Austin Forsyth, TLC confirmed to E! News. The husband and wife, who tied the knot back in May 2017 after a three-month courtship, welcomed a son named Gideon Martyn Forsyth on Feb. 23, People first reported.
"Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment!" they told the magazine. "God is so good, and we are so thankful."
The 20-year-old first-time mom announced the news she was expecting through a video shared online in August 2017. "Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!" the couple penned on social media at the time.
While they headed down the aisle shortly after beginning their courtship, the two had known each other for more than a decade prior. After tying the knot, the new husband and wife jetted off to Switzerland for their honeymoon.
Now, they're embarking on the newest chapter of their life together: parenthood! Congratulations to the new mom and dad!
Season 7 of Counting On premieres Monday night at 9/8c.
