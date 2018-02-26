Heidi Klum Is "Very Single and Very Ready to Mingle"

Heidi Klum is looking for love.

On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 44-year-old supermodel confirmed she's ready to get back into the dating game.

"I'm very single and very ready to mingle," Klum told Ellen DeGeneres.

To help determine Klum's type, DeGeneres had her play "Would You Rather"—a game in which DeGeneres shows pictures of two male celebrities and Klum picks which one she likes best.

"I play that with Mel B sometimes," Klum said, referencing her America's Got Talent co-star. "We just call it ‘If You Had To'."

Klum clearly had eyes for Drakeand picked him over several stars, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper and Brad Pitt.

"I like Drake," she said. "I mean, look at that muscle."

However, she ended up passing on the "Hotline Bling" singer for Joaquin Phoenix.

"I have a soft spot for Joaquin," she said.

Watch the video to see Klum play along.