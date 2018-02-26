Heidi Klum Is "Very Single and Very Ready to Mingle"

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 6:24 AM

Heidi Klum

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Heidi Klum is looking for love. 

On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 44-year-old supermodel confirmed she's ready to get back into the dating game.

"I'm very single and very ready to mingle," Klum told Ellen DeGeneres.

To help determine Klum's type, DeGeneres had her play "Would You Rather"—a game in which DeGeneres shows pictures of two male celebrities and Klum picks which one she likes best. 

"I play that with Mel B sometimes," Klum said, referencing her America's Got Talent co-star. "We just call it ‘If You Had To'."

Klum clearly had eyes for Drakeand picked him over several stars, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper and Brad Pitt.

"I like Drake," she said. "I mean, look at that muscle." 

However, she ended up passing on the "Hotline Bling" singer for Joaquin Phoenix.

"I have a soft spot for Joaquin," she said. 

Watch the video to see Klum play along.

" target="_blank">Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel End Three-Year Relationship

It's been a while since Klum has had a serious beau. Back in September, the supermodel announced she had " target="_blank">ended her three-year relationship with Vito Schnabel. Previously, she dated her bodyguard Martin Kristen. She's also been married two times. Klum married Seal in 2005 but announced their separation in 2012. Before tying the knot with the "Kiss From a Rose" singer, she was married to Ric Pipino; however, the two divorced in 2002.

 

To see the full episode, tune into The Ellen DeGeneres Show Feb. 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

