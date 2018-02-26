Reese Witherspoon Cleaning Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Is the Monday Motivation You Need

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Reese Witherspoon, Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Instagram

Hey, even Hollywood Walk of Fame stars need a few words of encouragement!

Reese Witherspoon paid a visit to a dear friend on Sunday. "I'm running a little bit late for work today, but it's really important—I heard my friend is really close by, so I wanna go meet her really quick and I want you guys to meet her, too," the Oscar winner teased fans on Instagram. 

That friend turned out to be her beloved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which she understandably took great pride—and care—in. So much care, in fact, that Witherspoon wasted no time kneeling down to give the star a quick cleaning. 

"Now you're looking good, girl! That's right and don't you let people walk all over you," she mock scolded the star as she wiped it down. "I know you're on the street, but don't you do that. You're a queen."

Photos

Reese Witherspoon's Best Roles

Reese Witherspoon, Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Instagram

Witherspoon's star could use a little sprucing up considering it's been in the family for nearly a decade. The actress was inducted onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2010. At the time, she had not yet given birth to her son Tennessee, her mini me teenage daughter Ava was only 11 years old and her son Deacon just 7. 

Back then, the proud honoree memorably posed with two of her three little ones at the ceremony and even her famous Legally Blonde co-star, Bruiser. 

Just a little bit of elbow grease and it's good as new!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Reese Witherspoon , , Top Stories , Apple News , Viral
Latest News
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Celebrate Anniversary With Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos

Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear Arrested for Domestic Violence

Harvey Weinstein, Bob Weinstein

Weinstein Company to File for Bankruptcy

Chandler Riggs, The Walking Dead

Carl's The Walking Dead Death: The Cast and Crew Mourn and Tease "Vengeance"

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum Is "Very Single and Very Ready to Mingle"

Krystal, The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Krystal Nielson Reacts to Being Called a Sociopath (and the Other Women Say How They Really Feel About Her)

The Royals

The Royals Season 3 Recap: See Everything That Led Up to the Crowning of King Robert

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -