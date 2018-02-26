Where Does Carl's Death on The Walking Dead Rank Among All the Rest?

Say it with us now: Caaaaarl! (Bonus points if, like Andrew Lincoln himself, you shouted it "Corl.")

Now that The Walking Dead has returned for the second half of season eight, after two long months, it's finally time to say goodbye to poor Carl Grimes for good. After the kiddo sustained a deadly walker bite in the midseason finale while trying to help newcomer Siddiq (Avi Nash) find his way to safety, signaling that one of the show was putting one of the biggest changes from its source material into motion, Chandler Riggs (who's been with the show since day one—from age 10 to 18) got his swan song as Carl shared his vision for a more peaceful future with his dad before putting himself out of his own misery with a bullet to the brain.