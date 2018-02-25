Justin Theroux Breaks Social Media Silence After Jennifer Aniston Split

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 8:35 PM
You can't go wrong with puppies...
Justin Theroux has broken his social media silence after announcing his shocking split from Jennifer Anistonlast week and he did it in an unusual, albeit adorable way—by posting a bunch of photos with a slew of too-cute pit bull puppies on Sunday.
Sharing a plethora of puppy pics from the Austin Pets Alive shelter, the newly single star, who appears to be in Austin, Texas, wrote on his Instagram, "Another very inspiring visit with the incredible people and pups @austinpetsalive. I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats. I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull. Thes two aren’t yet ready to go, but when they are go get em... Oh! And hey Houston! You have a Pets Alive no kill shelter there too!"
The animal advocate hashtagged the post, "#selenagomez."
Since the breakup news broke, neither Justin nor Jennifer have made any official public appearances and have laid low, keeping away from the public eye. At the last minute, the 46-year-old Leftovers actor cancelled an appearance on the Late Show on Feb. 20.
On Feb. 15, the couple surprised the world when they announced they were going their separate ways after less than three years of marriage.
"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the couple said in a joint statement to E! News. "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."
The couple got engaged in August of 2012 and surprised fans when they got married in a top-secret wedding on August 5, 2015. They have no children together.
