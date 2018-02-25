Lindsey Vonn and Others Take Selfies at 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Kenworthy, Rippon and Vonn made made headlines recently over political statements, sparking backlash among supporters of President Donald Trump for speaking out against him and his administration.

Kenworthy voiced his displeasure with seeing the U.S. leader's daughter Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser, at the closing ceremony, saying on Twitter, "So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well... Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??"

Rippon publicly criticizing the choice of Vice President Mike Pence, who has expressed anti-gay rights views, as the ceremonial head of the U.S. delegation to the Olympics.

In December, Vonn told CNN she hoped to "represent the people of the United States, not the president" at the Olympics, adding that she wouldn't accept a White House invitation if she were to win gold. After she failed to medal at two Olympic skiing events and placed third in the downhill race, many gloated publicly on social media, calling it karma.

"Not everyone has to like me but my family loves me and I sleep well at night," Vonn tweeted in response. "I work hard and try to be the best person I can be. If they don't like me...their loss I guess... Thank you for the support."