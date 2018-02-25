Lindsey Vonn and Others Take Selfies at 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 3:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Congrats to all the 2018 Olympians! Say cheese!

Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy and yes, the shirtless wonder and Tongan flag bearer and cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua posed for selfies on Sunday after the 2018 Winter Olympics' Closing Ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"Wow, what an amazing night!" Vonn, who won a bronze medal in the downhill event, wrote on Instagram. "Loved the energy that everyone brought to closing ceremonies. It was a privilege to walk with all of these amazing athletes ❤️."

Photos

Olympics Hottest Athletes

Vonn posted selfies with Kenworthy—who did not medal but is leaving Pyeongchang with a puppy he rescued from a South Korean dog meat farmMatt Hamilton, who helped Team USA's curling team win a gold medal, Nick Baumgartner—who placed fourth in the men's snowboard cross final, and Taufatofua—who was the sole representative for Tonga and appeared shirtless as its flag bearer at both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Kenworthy also posted on his own Instagram page a photo of himself standing with Adam Rippon, who helped Team USA's figure skating team win bronze in the team event and who has become a fan-favorite Olympian on social media.

"Two weeks ago, at opening ceremonies, we met and a friendship began," Kenworthy wrote. "Today, at closing ceremonies, it ends. Adam, please stop calling me. You're honestly starting to get v clingy and I can't anymore."

See more photos from the 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Lindsey Vonn, Nick Baumgartner, 2018 Winter Olympics, Closing Ceremony

Instagram

Lindsey Vonn and Nick Baumgartner

The alpine ski racer gives a V sign as she rides on the snowboarder's shoulders.

Pita Taufatofua, 2018 Winter Olympics, Closing Ceremony

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Pita Taufatofua

Tonga's shirtless flag bearer did not disappoint!

Lindsey Vonn, 2018 Winter Olympics, Closing Ceremony

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Team USA

Lindsey Vonn and her team members cheer.

Article continues below

Adam Rippon, Gus Kenworthy, 2018 Winter Olympics, Closing Ceremony

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon

The freestyle skiier carries the figure skater on his shoulders.

Pita Taufatofua, Liu Jiayu, Lindsey Vonn, Thomas Bach, 2018 Winter Olympics, Closing Ceremony

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Group Pic

Tonga's Pita Taufatofua, China's Liu Jiayu, USA's Lindsey Vonn, North Korea's Kim Ju Sik, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, South Korea's Yun Sungbin, Nigeria's Seun Adigun and Japan's Nao Kodaira appear onstage together.

2018 Winter Olympics, Closing Ceremony

FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images

Colorful Display

Images of flags are projected on the stands as athletes enter the stadium.

Article continues below

2018 Winter Olympics, Closing Ceremony

David Ramos/Getty Images

Seeing Blue

Entertainers perform during the Beijing segment.

2018 Winter Olympics, Closing Ceremony

MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images

What a Performance

Artists perform during the event.

2018 Winter Olympics, Closing Ceremony

David Ramos/Getty Images

Let There Be Light

Entertainers perform with lights.

Article continues below

2018 Winter Olympics, Closing Ceremony

Florien Choblet - Pool/Getty Images

Fireworks!

Fireworks explode behind the Olympic flame.

2018 Winter Olympics, Closing Ceremony

KAI PFAFFENBACH/AFP/Getty Images

See You in Beijing

Mayor of Pyeongchang Sim Jae-guk and the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach clap as the Mayor of Beijing Chen Jining waves the Olympic flag during the handover ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games during the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

Kenworthy, Rippon and Vonn made made headlines recently over political statements, sparking backlash among supporters of President Donald Trump for speaking out against him and his administration.

Kenworthy voiced his displeasure with seeing the U.S. leader's daughter Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser, at the closing ceremony, saying on Twitter, "So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well... Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??"

Rippon publicly criticizing the choice of Vice President Mike Pence, who has expressed anti-gay rights views, as the ceremonial head of the U.S. delegation to the Olympics.

In December, Vonn told CNN she hoped to "represent the people of the United States, not the president" at the Olympics, adding that she wouldn't accept a White House invitation if she were to win gold. After she failed to medal at two Olympic skiing events and placed third in the downhill race, many gloated publicly on social media, calling it karma.

"Not everyone has to like me but my family loves me and I sleep well at night," Vonn tweeted in response. "I work hard and try to be the best person I can be. If they don't like me...their loss I guess... Thank you for the support." 

Despite facing criticism on social media, Vonn did receive some words of encouragement before her bronze medal-winning ski race from her ex-boyfriend and golf star Tiger Woods. She told People he emailed her good luck, adding that the two "stay in touch."

"I'm happy that he's back competing and we're supportive of each other," she said.

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on NBC and on NBCOlympics.com at 8 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lindsey Vonn , Olympics , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Bachelor Women Tell All

The Bachelor’s Krystal Nielson Defends Calling Arie "Needled--k" in Shocking Never-Aired Footage

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians 1418

See the Moment Khloe Kardashian Found Out Her Pregnancy Was Leaked to the Press on KUWTK

Marissa Jaret Winokur, Ross Mathews, Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother's First-Ever Winner Revealed! Plus, Who Won America's Favorite Famous Houseguest?

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo, birthday party, Instagram

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Wig Out at Apollo's Scooby-Doo Birthday Party

Chrissy Teigen, Create & Cultivate

Chrissy Teigen Fears Suffering From Postpartum Depression With Son

U.S. women's hockey team, 2018 Winter Olympics

9 Most Memorable Moments of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Step Out in NYC After Surprise Wedding

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -