Oscars 2018 A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 3:00 AM

The 2018 Oscars are just around the corner and E! News has your complete A-Z guide to Hollywood's biggest night, honoring the best in film.

Nominees this year include Allison Janney and Margot Robbie of I, TonyaFrances McDormand and Sam Rockwell of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriGet Out star Daniel Kaluuya and director Jordan PeeleLady Bird star Saoirse Ronan and director Greta GerwigPhantom Thread's Daniel Day-LewisThe Post star and multiple Oscar winner Meryl Streep.

Presenters includes past winners such as Emma Stone and Viola Davis, as well as Zendaya and Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony.

Check out our A-Z guide to the 2018 Oscars below.

Oscars A-Z, A - After Parties

A

After-Parties: E! News will bring you behind-the-scenes photos and juicy details on what the stars did at parties held after the Academy Awards.

 

Oscars A-Z, B - Beautiful Looks

B

Beautiful Looks: Check out our red carpet fashion photo galleries to see the stars showcasing some seriously stunning styles.

 

Oscars A-Z, C - Call Me By Your Name

C

Call Me by Your Name: The movie, starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalemet as lovers, is nominated for four Oscars, including the award for Best Picture.

 

Oscars A-Z, D - Daniel Kaluuya

D

Daniel Kaluuya: The actor is nominated for his first Oscar, for his performance in Get Out.

 

Oscars A-Z, E - Emma Stone

E

Emma Stone: The Oscar-winning actress is a presenter.

Oscars A-Z, F- F Bomb, Melissa Leo

F

F-Bomb: They happen. They've rarely happened at the Oscars, but they happen. Just ask Melissa Leo.

 

Oscars A-Z, G - Greta Gerwig

G

Greta Gerwig: She is nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for her work on Lady Bird.

 

Oscars A-Z, H - Horror, Daniel Kaluuya

H

Horror: Jordan Peele's horror film Get Out is nominated for four Oscars, including the award for Best Picture.

Oscars A-Z, I - I, Tonya

I

I, Tonya: The film, which depicts Margot Robbie as Olympic ice skater Tonya Harding, is nominated for three Oscars, including the award for Best Picture.

Oscars A-Z, J - Jordan Peele

J

Jordan Peele and Jimmy Kimmel: The Key & Peele alum is nominated for his first Oscars, for directorial work and original screenplay for his horror film Get Out.

Kimmel is hosting the Oscars for the second consecutive year.

 

Oscars A-Z, K - Kumail Nanjiani

K

Kumail Nanjiani: The actor and comic, known for his role on Silicon Valley, and his wife Emily V. Gordon are nominated for their first Oscars for their original screenplay for The Big Sick.

 

Oscars A-Z, L - Lady Bird

L

Lady Bird: The coming-of-age film, starring Saoirse Ronan, is nominated for 

 

Oscars A-Z, M - Meryl Streep

M

Meryl Streep: The actress is nominated for her 21st Oscar for her leading role in The Post. She has won three Academy Awards.

Oscars A-Z, N - No Way, E.T., Gandhi

N

"No Way": Is what you may say aloud at key moments. Example: This is what your parents likely said when Gandhi beat E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial for Best Picture at the 1982 Oscars.

Oscars A-Z, O - Oscar Statuette

O

Oscar Statuette: He's tall, he's golden and he's very heavy. No joke.

 

Oscars A-Z, P - The Post

P

The Post: Steven Spielberg's political journalism-themed film, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, is nominated for two Oscars—Best Actress for her and Best Picture.

 

Oscars A-Z, Q - Questions

Q

Questions: You will likely have many after the show is over. Such as "How on earth did [actor A] beat [actor B]?"

 

Oscars A-Z, R - Really Gorgeous

R

Red Carpet: Face it, that's the best part of the Oscars.

 

Oscars A-Z, S - Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb

S

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb: The actor is nominated for his first Oscar, for his performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He is likely to attend the event with his actress wife, his biggest fan. The two have been among the cutest celebrity couples this award season!

Oscars A-Z, T - Timothee Chalamet

T

Timothée Chalamet: Life's just peachy when you get to feast your eyes on this young rising star, who is nominated for his first Oscar for his performance in Call Me By Your Name.

 

Oscars A-Z, U - Uh Oh

U

"Uh Oh": Is what you may say when there's an onscreen gaffe. Remember the La La Land-Moonlight mix-up of 2017.

 

Oscars A-Z, V - Viola Davis

V

Viola Davis: The past Oscar winner is a presenter.

 

Oscars A-Z, W - Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot

W

Wonder Woman: Hollywood's hottest superheroine Gal Gadot is an Oscar presenter

 

Oscars A-Z, X - X-tra, Cher

X

X-tra: Celebs have certainly showcased some looks at the Oscars that can be described as such.

 

Oscars A-Z, Y - Yes, Jennifer Lawrence

Y

"Yes!" is what you'll be shouting aloud when your favorite star wins an Oscar.

Oscars A-Z, Z - Zendaya

Z

Zendaya: The Greatest Showman star is an Oscars presenter.

The 2018 Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 for all things Oscars:- Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT- Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. - Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2018 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. After the 2018 Oscars telecast on ABC:- E!'s After Party: The 2018 Academy Awards at 11:30 p.m. ET/11 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of this year's Oscars, watch

