How JWoww Has Been the Voice of Reason On and Off Jersey Shore

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Farley, JWoww

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows

Happy birthday, JWoww!

Jenni "JWoww" Farley celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The Jersey Shore and Snooki & JWoww star and married mother of two often provides valuable advice to her pint-sized bestie, Snooki, and also tells it like it is in general, on and off-screen.

"In my house, I'm not just the hot one; I'm the big sister (with the big boobs). The one everyone feels comfortable coming to for advice," JWoww says in 2011 book The Rules According to JWoww: Shore-Tested Secrets on Landing a mint Guy, Staying Fresh to Death, and Kicking the Competition to the Curb.

JWoww Gives Advice on Partying: In her book, she states some unarguable truths, such as "Sloppy drunk is not a good look on anyone." She gives advice on drinking, saying you should "pace yourself" and "don't drink on an empty stomach." (She also includes cocktail recipes in her book, as well as tips on curing a hangover.)

In 2010, Snooki was arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct. The incident was shown on Jersey Shore. JWoww came to her aid after she was taken into custody. After her release, Snooki said she wanted to quit drinking. JWoww gently tells her she can just slow down instead.

"On Thursday night, you want a glass of Pinot? There's nothing wrong with that," she said.

"Yeah, I think Pinot's OK," Snooki replied. "Pregnant people do it."

"Exactly," JWoww said.

Photos

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Everything We Know So Far

JWoww Gives Advice on Dating: Jwoww has often dished out relationship advice on Jersey Shore and also acted as a voice of reason amid Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's fights.

When Sammi wanted to check on Ronnie after one of them, JWoww told her, "If he just called you a bitch, why are you going to run back to him? Do you see how that looks?"

When JWoww and Snooki saw Ronnie cheating on Sammi at a club, they sent an anonymous letter about it to her.

"If they end up back together, she looks like the dumbest bitch." " JWoww whispered to Snooki.

JWoww, Jersey Shore, GIF

MTV

In addition, in her book, she says, "Remember that a guy will say anything to get in your pants" and, "No self-respecting woman deserves to be treated like some guy's dirty laundry."

She Can See the Real "Situation": Remember when Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino bashed his own head against the wall on purpose in Italy during a physical confrontation with Ronnie? JWoww called an ambulance, saying they feared he may have a concussion.

He later returned to the house, sporting a neck brace. JWoww was unimpressed.

"When I see Mike and his neck brace, I feel like he's doing an insurance claim right now," JWoww said.

You keep doing you, JWoww. Happy birthday!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ JWoww , , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Jimmy Kimmel With a Special Dedication to His Son Billy

Jennifer Lawrence, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jennifer Lawrence Calls Harvey Weinstein a "Horrible Ass Boil"

ESC: Mandy Moore, SAG Awards Beauty

Face Serums Mandy Moore and Other Celebs Use on the Red Carpet

Justin Sylvester, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium

Tyler Henry Brings Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester to Tears While Connecting to His Late Friend: Watch the Emotional Video

Jason Mesnick, Molly Mesnick

The Bachelor's Jason and Molly Mesnick Celebrate 8 Years of Marriage

Jim Parsons, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry Gives Jim Parsons Some Comfort About His Father's Death: "The Important Thing Is to Know It Was Quick"

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian 208, Chad, Allison

Khloe Kardashian Meets a Revenge Body Couple With Two Very Different Goals

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -