Kim Kardashian Debuts Pink Hair After Saying She's "Over" Being Blonde

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 10:34 AM

Kim Kardashian was ready for another change, so she stopped to think...pink!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showcased a long, bright pink hairstyle on Instagram Stories and Twitter on Sunday, a day after she tweeted, "I can't even tell you how over my blonde hair I am!"

Kim, a natural brunette, had sported platinum blond hair for months and as recently as Saturday night, when she spoke at the Create & Cultivate conference in Los Angeles. The reality star has often alternated between brown and blond hairstyles over the past few years.

"Hey guys, do you like my new pink hair?" Kim says in a filtered video on social media.

She later tweeted, "I don't really do wigs. It's real."

Fans had wondered if Kim, who is currently showing long brown roots, had really dyed her hair pink or was wearing extensions or a wig. Her sister Kylie Jenner is even more known for changing up her hair colors and styles and has her own colorful wig line.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

At the Create & Cultivate conference, Kim talked candidly about her life—revealing the best and worst parts of being her—and her family. She and husband Kanye Westrecently welcomed baby No. 3, a daughter named Chicago West.

Earlier on Saturday, Kim, Kanye and most of the rest of her family taped an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c on E!

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
